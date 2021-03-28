Analysts Set Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) PT at $31.00

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms have commented on EQH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Equitable alerts:

EQH traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,717. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99. Equitable has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $219,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 587,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 388,757 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $1,270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equitable by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,199,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,283,000 after acquiring an additional 120,978 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $715,679,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.