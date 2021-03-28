Brokerages Set Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Price Target at $13.10

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

Several analysts recently commented on LILA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of LILA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.58. 172,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $14.64.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $548,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $1,095,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,011.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,869,000. Sapience Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,073,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after buying an additional 508,368 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 451,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 82,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

