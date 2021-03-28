Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $61.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.49. 399,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,616. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,914.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,332,000 after acquiring an additional 44,666 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,379,000 after acquiring an additional 254,673 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,245,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

