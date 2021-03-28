Vidulum Price Reaches $0.0578 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Vidulum has a market cap of $414,152.20 and approximately $3,436.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000524 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

