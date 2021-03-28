Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $34.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.09.

ASAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of ASAN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.39. 1,593,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,130. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.26.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.12 per share, with a total value of $199,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,594.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $832,478.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,060,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,572 shares of company stock worth $2,852,539 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $74,880,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,252 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Asana by 2,995.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 523,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $10,598,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.