DigitalNote (XDN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $479,004.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $21.80 million and approximately $479,004.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.17 or 0.00408986 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,034,976,447 coins and its circulating supply is 4,884,977,635 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

