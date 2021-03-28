Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

CINF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.79. 837,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $108.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

