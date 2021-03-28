DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

DMTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $325,961 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DermTech by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, S&T Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.95. 1,529,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,924. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DermTech will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

