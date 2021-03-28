Short Interest in IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Decreases By 58.3%

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

OTCMKTS:IGGHY remained flat at $$12.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. IG Group has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $14.07.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

