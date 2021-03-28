RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $47.45.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWEOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.