Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021


Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUAVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dassault Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS DUAVF remained flat at $$1,124.00 during trading on Friday. Dassault Aviation has a 12-month low of $745.00 and a 12-month high of $1,150.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,084.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1,016.84.

Dassault Aviation Company Profile

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, the Americas, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft that performs various combat missions for air forces and naval air arms; nEUROn and medium altitude long endurance (MALE) drones; Mirage 2000 aircraft; and aircraft to carry out maritime surveillance, intelligence, medical evacuation, and other missions.

