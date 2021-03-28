Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUAVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dassault Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS DUAVF remained flat at $$1,124.00 during trading on Friday. Dassault Aviation has a 12-month low of $745.00 and a 12-month high of $1,150.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,084.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1,016.84.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, the Americas, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft that performs various combat missions for air forces and naval air arms; nEUROn and medium altitude long endurance (MALE) drones; Mirage 2000 aircraft; and aircraft to carry out maritime surveillance, intelligence, medical evacuation, and other missions.

