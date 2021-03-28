Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 55.33 ($0.72).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of MARS stock traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 99.55 ($1.30). 3,636,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,746,152. The firm has a market capitalization of £631.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.20. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 28.34 ($0.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 104.20 ($1.36).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

