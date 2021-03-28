924,631 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Perry Creek Capital LP

Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 924,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,663,000. Sysco comprises approximately 10.8% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

NYSE SYY traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,151.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.78. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

