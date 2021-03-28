3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Down 65.8% in March

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TGOPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529. 3i Group has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $8.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

