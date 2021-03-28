Short Interest in Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Increases By 316.8%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, an increase of 316.8% from the February 28th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 285.5 days.
Shares of STLFF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. 15,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,400. Stillfront Group AB has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80.
About Stillfront Group AB (publ)
