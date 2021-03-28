Short Interest in Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Increases By 316.8%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, an increase of 316.8% from the February 28th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 285.5 days.

Shares of STLFF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. 15,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,400. Stillfront Group AB has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

