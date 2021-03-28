Short Interest in AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Declines By 84.1%

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the February 28th total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,751,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SWRM remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 66,321,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,359,203. AppSwarm has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02.

Get AppSwarm alerts:

AppSwarm Company Profile

AppSwarm, Inc, a technology development and incubation company, focuses on the development of mobile applications and technology. The company offers end-to-end services for mobile application development across various platforms, including Apple iPhone, RIM s BlackBerry, Google s Android, and Microsoft s Windows Mobile.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for AppSwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppSwarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.