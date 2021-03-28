Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of PBLA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 24,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,963. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.00. Panbela Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $10.00.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 3.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

