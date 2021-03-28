Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 842.9% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

JMHLY traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.94. 13,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,759. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. Jardine Matheson has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $67.73.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jardine Matheson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.