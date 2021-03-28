Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DHCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 57,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. Diamondhead Casino has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.28.

About Diamondhead Casino

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to develop a casino resort in Diamondhead, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

