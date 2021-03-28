Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:DHCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 57,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. Diamondhead Casino has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.28.
About Diamondhead Casino
