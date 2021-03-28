Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Up 933.3% in March

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 933.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:SOR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,420. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Source Capital by 271.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 661,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 483,823 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Source Capital by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 365,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Source Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,692,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Source Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Source Capital by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

