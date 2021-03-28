Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Up 933.3% in March

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 933.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:SOR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,420. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.73.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
