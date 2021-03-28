Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Reaches $56,138.81

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.75 billion and $76.95 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $56,138.81 or 0.99991041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00034699 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00087331 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001444 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00011142 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 138,004 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

