Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives $38.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000.

MRVI traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $33.44. 1,319,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,667. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.10. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

