Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Target Price at $47.17

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNN. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

SNN stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.69. 526,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,572. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.40. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $33.24 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.462 dividend. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 7.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 11.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

