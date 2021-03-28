Short Interest in Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Increases By 608.3%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 608.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.
Ampol stock remained flat at $$18.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ampol has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $22.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66.
About Ampol
