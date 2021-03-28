Short Interest in Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Increases By 608.3%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 608.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Ampol stock remained flat at $$18.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ampol has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $22.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores. The Fuels and Infrastructure segment wholesales fuels and lubricants.

