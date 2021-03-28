Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Update

Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, an increase of 555.4% from the February 28th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CONXF remained flat at $$0.47 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 44,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,324. Conic Metals has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.

Conic Metals Company Profile

Conic Metals Corp. operates as a base metals company. It holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. The company also manages a portfolio of 11 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada and Australia. The company was previously known as Nickel 28 Capital Corp.

