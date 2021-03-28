COVA (COVA) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, COVA has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $301,670.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00022434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00047829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.30 or 0.00610168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00064956 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00023927 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

