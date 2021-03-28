Akash Network (AKT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.46 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $221.66 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for about $5.18 or 0.00009200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Akash Network has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00057779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.98 or 0.00220355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.49 or 0.00880663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00050870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00078523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00028275 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 128,113,412 coins and its circulating supply is 42,822,267 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

Buying and Selling Akash Network

