VIDT Datalink Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.64 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $57.99 million and $5.64 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00022434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00047829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.30 or 0.00610168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00064956 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00023927 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.