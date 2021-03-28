Brokerages Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT at $118.83

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their target price on Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OMCL stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.17. 378,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,796. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.11, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

