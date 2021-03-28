Analysts Set Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) PT at $45.00

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

UL stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,132. Unilever has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

