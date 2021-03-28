Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives $23.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.76. 1,045,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Radian Group has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $24.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,911,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,402,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,896,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Radian Group by 871.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,573,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.