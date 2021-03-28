iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Receives $44.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,664. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,192,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,662,000 after acquiring an additional 988,298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,098,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,138,000 after purchasing an additional 330,016 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,064,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,009,000 after purchasing an additional 402,336 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

