Capital Advantage Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,733. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.58 and a 200-day moving average of $189.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $121.77 and a 12 month high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

