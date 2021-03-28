iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $69,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,235,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $347,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 173.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 22,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.82 on Friday, hitting $241.33. The stock had a trading volume of 847,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,120. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $142.87 and a 52-week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.