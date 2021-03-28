Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) Short Interest Down 57.8% in March

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the February 28th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leisure Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Leisure Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leisure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Leisure Acquisition alerts:

LACQ stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.38. 1,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,405. Leisure Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Leisure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leisure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.