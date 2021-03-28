Short Interest in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Decreases By 56.3%

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deswell Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.10% of Deswell Industries worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSWL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,591. Deswell Industries has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

