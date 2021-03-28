Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of SYRS traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $8.01. 574,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,166. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%. Research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 321,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 854,333 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

