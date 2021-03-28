Dorsal Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dorsal Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.6% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $28,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,795,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,829. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.08 and a 52-week high of $191.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

