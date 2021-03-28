MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives C$6.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CSFB boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

TSE MEG traded up C$0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.76. 3,132,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,769. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.10.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.