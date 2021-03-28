pNetwork 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.91 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One pNetwork token can now be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00003757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a total market cap of $59.52 million and $16.91 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00022566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00047785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.12 or 0.00609445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00064894 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00023939 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 73,772,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,056,903 tokens. pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

pNetwork Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

