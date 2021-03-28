Fusion (FSN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $78.49 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Fusion token can currently be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00002793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a total market cap of $78.49 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fusion has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,534.16 or 1.00124024 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002201 BTC.

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,330,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,761,242 tokens. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars.

