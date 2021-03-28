Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $21,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 68,815 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,618,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.17. 3,298,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,204. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $142.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

