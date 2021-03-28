The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded up $6.63 on Friday, reaching $303.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,865,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,496. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.00 and a twelve month high of $303.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $327.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.21.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.75.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

