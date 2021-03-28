Short Interest in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Rises By 196.9%

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 196.9% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:HUIZ traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $8.55. 105,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $443.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.86. Huize has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88.

Get Huize alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huize stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Huize Holding Limited is a leading independent online insurance product and service platform in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Huize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.