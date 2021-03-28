Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of HKTVY stock remained flat at $$32.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.30. Hong Kong Television Network has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $41.12.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hong Kong Television Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hong Kong Television Network Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the multimedia production, content distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a Â’one-stop shop' platform, including online shopping and delivery services.

