Rigel Finance Price Down 33.8% Over Last 7 Days (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $87.02 or 0.00154150 BTC on popular exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $365,400.32 and $105,070.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00057607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.99 or 0.00219642 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.65 or 0.00872696 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00051684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00079531 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00028580 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RIGELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.