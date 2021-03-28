StableXSwap Market Cap Tops $34.13 Million (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. One StableXSwap token can now be bought for approximately $2.50 or 0.00004431 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, StableXSwap has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $34.13 million and $236,641.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,392.12 or 0.99893749 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00034811 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00088621 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001469 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011484 BTC.

About StableXSwap

STAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 tokens. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

