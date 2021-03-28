DEX (DEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $72,925.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEX has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a total market cap of $5.68 million and $72,925.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00022499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00047879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.06 or 0.00611244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00064987 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00024070 BTC.

About DEX

DEX (DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.