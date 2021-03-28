The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.44. 6,189,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,873. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

