Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $442.36.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

TWLO stock traded down $7.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,497,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,864. Twilio has a one year low of $79.25 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $386.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.26. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.53, for a total value of $1,677,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total transaction of $17,328,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,151,053 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 669.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

